Amid a pandemic, Operation Santa Claus provides toys to 500 children

Walking into Fellowship Hall on Thursday, it was clear, “Lexington had answered the bell,” Maloley said. There were over 30 volunteers, which was more than enough to help keep up with the gift wrapping.

One of the tables was manned by employees of Lexington Regional Health Center.

Brenna Bartruff was one of the volunteers and said this was her first year helping, but the hospital has long been associated with the operation. Now retired from the hospital, Jim Hain is an Optimist member who recalled when the project was first started in 1985.

Hain, in a past interview, recalled the first year Operation Santa Claus was held.

Hain said the Optimist Club went to Health and Human Services and asked for the 20 children that needed the most help. Optimist members drew names out of a hat and took their designated child to Walmart, so they could pick out toys within a certain dollar limit.

Hain said the child he was helping was running all over, barely able to contain himself, all the while putting toys in the cart and trying to decide what to get. It became apparent to Hain that the child was not picking out gifts for himself, but for his sister and mother.

Bartruff said the experience was, “incredible,” and noted how grateful the parents were. “It’s a great way to give back to the community,” she said.