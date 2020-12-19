Amid a pandemic, Operation Santa Claus provides toys to 500 children

LEXINGTON — It wasn’t a secret this holiday season was going to be tougher on families than ever before, due in no small part to a global pandemic, and the Lexington Optimist Club was ready to meet the need through Operation Santa Claus.
The event put on by the Optimists is in its 35th year of operation, but the COVID-19 pandemic has hung over everything like a cloud.
Optimist member Travis Maloley said the group anticipated a higher need than ever before and that was borne out when applications started coming in.Last year, 333 children from 108 families were able to get toys through Operation Santa Claus.
This year, applications piled in until it was clear there were 500 children from 175 families who needed help during this holiday season.
Maloley said they accepted more applications this year than any year previous and they denied very few. “We wanted to try and help as many as we could,” he said.
Optimist member Nick Reynolds said this year around 1,000 different kinds of toys were purchased so each child could receive two gifts. In past years, the Optimists have only had to purchase 700 gifts.
Maloley said the group members noticed something when they were looking over applications. Over and over parents wrote about their additional need for jackets, blankets, mittens and other winter wear this season.
The Optimist Club reached out to the Lexington Community Foundation, LCF, to see if they could help address this need for winter clothing.
LCF Executive Director Jackie Berke said they learned of the, “tremendous need,” for more than just toys from the Optimists. The LCF worked with one of their vendors, who were able to acquire pallets full of different winter clothing items. Berke said the LCF was able to cover the cost.
In addition to the $5,580 raised during Give BIG Lexington for Operation Santa Claus, the LCF provided an additional $5,000 grant, owning to the great need this year.
“It’s always great to partner with the Optimist Club,” said Berke.
Reynolds said in addition to picking out toys for their children, parents also got two blankets, mittens, gloves and other items.
The event was hosted at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington, the site where it has been hosted for more than 20 years.
Tables in the Fellowship Hall were laid out with gifts for boys and girls from newborns to teenagers. Families could pick out two gifts for each child, after that volunteers wrapped up the gifts so the families could give their children the full Christmas experience.
After having some longtime volunteers drop out due to concerns surrounding the virus, there was some concern about the number of volunteers who would be able to participate.
Walking into Fellowship Hall on Thursday, it was clear, “Lexington had answered the bell,” Maloley said. There were over 30 volunteers, which was more than enough to help keep up with the gift wrapping.
One of the tables was manned by employees of Lexington Regional Health Center.
Brenna Bartruff was one of the volunteers and said this was her first year helping, but the hospital has long been associated with the operation. Now retired from the hospital, Jim Hain is an Optimist member who recalled when the project was first started in 1985.
Hain, in a past interview, recalled the first year Operation Santa Claus was held.
Hain said the Optimist Club went to Health and Human Services and asked for the 20 children that needed the most help. Optimist members drew names out of a hat and took their designated child to Walmart, so they could pick out toys within a certain dollar limit.
Hain said the child he was helping was running all over, barely able to contain himself, all the while putting toys in the cart and trying to decide what to get. It became apparent to Hain that the child was not picking out gifts for himself, but for his sister and mother.
Bartruff said the experience was, “incredible,” and noted how grateful the parents were. “It’s a great way to give back to the community,” she said.
