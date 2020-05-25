American Legion’s Memorial Day speech

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS, JEWELL, MITCHELL, OSBORNE, PHILLIPS, ROOKS, AND SMITH. IN NEBRASKA, ADAMS, BUFFALO, CLAY, DAWSON, FILLMORE, FRANKLIN, FURNAS, GOSPER, GREELEY, HALL, HAMILTON, HARLAN, HOWARD, KEARNEY, MERRICK, NANCE, NUCKOLLS, PHELPS, POLK, SHERMAN, THAYER, VALLEY, WEBSTER, AND YORK. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAINFALL ON ALREADY SATURATED SOILS COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. RAINFALL IS EXPECTED TO GRADUALLY DIMINISH LATER TODAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&