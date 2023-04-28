LEXINGTON — On Friday, April 12, the official rosters for the 2023 Cambridge School Organization All-Star Basketball game were released.
The girls game is set to start in Cambridge at 6 p.m. and the boys game will follow at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, May 26.
For the East girls roster, Jacey Kent, Jersie Hermanson, Ellarey Harm, Lani Meier, Zoey Evans, Kynlee Strauser, Megan Dyer, Addison Neal, Caylin Barnett and Emerson Swanson.
Here’s the roster for the girls, West team, Tayden Kirchner, Kiley Hejtmanek, Tonja Heirigs, Tahlia Stienbeck, Bryn McNair, Olivia Hansen, Karlie Finley, Shawna Wilkinson, Cali Cox and Ashlin Broz.
GIRLS STATS:
Zoey Evans, Hi-Line, had 162 points, 16 three-pointers, 140 rebounds, 50 assists, 71 steals and 3 blocks.
Megan Dyer, Cozad, had 209 points, 36 three-pointers, 63 rebounds, 39 assists, 39 steals and 3 blocks.
Kynlee Strauser, Gothenburg, had 310 points, 51 three-pointers, 109 rebounds, 108 assists, 63 steals and 21 blocks.
Ellarey Harm, Gothenburg, had 285 points, 5 three-pointers, 140 rebounds, 24 assists, 48 steals and 20 blocks.
On the boys East team, Will Taylor, Wes Trompke, Jackson Hinrichs, Carter Erickson, Trent Watkins, Wes Geiken, Daud Daud, Peyton Herrick, Hunter Cunningham and Dru Truax.
For the boys West team, Jeron Gager, Harmon Johnsen, Zarek Branch, Andrew Brosius, Isiah Fox, Hayden Kramer, Trey Robertson, Evan Humphrey, Adam Dugger and Kade Anderson.
BOYS STATS:
Wes Geiken, Gothenburg, had 220 points, 25 three-pointers, 69 rebounds, 71 assists, 32 steals and 4 blocks.
Dru Truax, Lexington, had 204 points made, 31 three-pointers, 95 rebounds, 52 assists, 37 steals, and 11 blocks.
Daud Daud, Lexington, had 235 points, 43 three-pointers, 62 rebounds, 40 assists and 15 steals.