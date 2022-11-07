All of NWS Hastings area sees dry October, drought persists

LEXINGTON — All of the National Weather Service – Hastings warning area was drier than normal in October. Some areas, including Dawson and Gosper, were among the driest throughout the whole month.

The area did receive some precipitation mainly on Oct. 27. Unfortunately, both the far western counties such as Dawson and Gosper and far eastern counties such as Polk and York, edges of our coverage area only averaged 0.05-0.20 inches, according to NWS Hastings.

A site south of Elwood only recorded 0.32 inches throughout all of October. A site near Shelby only saw 0.05 inches, the driest October since 1994, while Osceola and York saw their driest month since 1999.

Some of the least dry areas were Gibbon, 1.35 inches, Kearney, 1.26 inches and Holdrege, 1.19 inches. For reference, normal October perspiration amounts ranges between 1.80 and 2.20 inches, the lowest usually in the west and the highest amounts in the east.

Rainfall over a 90 day period since Aug. 4 across most of the NWS Hastings coverage area was “significantly below normal.” Most places have only seen 2.00 to 4.50 inches, generally 30-60 percent below the normal amounts.

The lack of any significant precipitation continues to exacerbate the ongoing drought throughout the area and the state.

The U.S. Drought Monitor made no changes to the local area during their Nov. 3 update. All of Dawson County and the eastern part of Gosper County remain under severe drought, D2, conditions. The western part of Gosper is still under moderate drought, D1, conditions.

In fact, there was little change in drought conditions across the whole state, after the expansion of extreme drought, D3, conditions across north central Nebraska last week.

“It was quite the dry week in the region as there were only a few pockets of rain in southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska and into north-central Kansas. Flash drought conditions are impacting the region, especially in the Dakotas where warm, dry and windy conditions have provide ideal harvest conditions but have started taking a toll on the region,” the U.S. Drought Monitor noted in their High Plains update.

To date, 11 percent of the state is under exceptional drought conditions, D4, 51 percent is under extreme drought conditions.

“When looking at the entire month of November, much of the southern portion of the central U.S., Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois, has greater chances for below-normal precipitation. Areas to the north have equal chances for above-, near-, or below-normal precipitation for November,” per the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS).

“The potential for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation has elevated the risk for wildland fire across portions of the Plains, Iowa, and Missouri. Fire will continue to be a risk for the dry areas of the north central U.S. throughout the fall,” NIDIS stated.

While winter could bring some more precipitation to the region, it is unlikely there will be substantial improvements to drought as this is a difficult time of the year to establish soil moisture due to frozen grounds, particularly in the north.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA’s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional center climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center. Information for this statement has been gathered from NWS and FAA observation sites, cooperative and volunteer observations, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and other sources.