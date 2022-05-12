Alaska couple injured being thrown onto roadway after motorcycle tire blows near Darr

DARR — An Alaska couple were injured after their motorcycle’s rear tire blew and threw them onto Highway 30 during the morning of Thursday, May 12.

At 8:57 a.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched near the intersection of Highway 30 and Road 427 for the report of a single vehicle accident with injuries involving a motorcycle.

Lt. Tucker Case with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said a husband and wife from Alaska were riding eastbound pulling a small trailer when the motorcycle’s rear tire blew.

Control was lost and the motorcycle fell on its right side, throwing the husband and wife onto Highway 30.

Traffic on Highway 30 was temporarily blocked as LVFD rescue members attended to the couple. They were transported to the Lexington Regional Health Center for minor to serious injuries, Case said.

The motorcycle was moved off of the roadway to allow the traffic to begin rolling again.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Randy and Brian’s Towing.