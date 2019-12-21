After 65 years at Pinnacle Bank in Lexington, Jo Brown is retiring

LEXINGTON — Jo Brown, after 65 years…and two months of employment at Pinnacle Bank is retiring.
After Roy Dinsdale, the owner of Pinnacle Bank, Brown is the longest serving employee in the bank’s history.
Brown grew up in Lexington, after being born in her family home near Arapahoe. The family moved into Lexington when she was five years old and it has remained home for her since.
She attended country school at District 7, Horseshoe Bend and District 25. Brown says she loved her time in country school and was saddened when these institutions slowly closed down over the preceding years.
She earned her high school education at Lexington High School and graduated with the class of 1954. While she was a senior, Esther O’Donnell, wife of Farmers State Bank, now Pinnacle Bank, President James O’Donnell, contacted the high school to see if there were any students in their business department who might be interested in a job at the bank.
The superintendent provided three names which would be suitable candidates, including Brown. After interviewing the three students, Esther O’Donnell offered the job to Joan on June 1, 1954.
Brown was originally hired to post checks in bookkeeping , a highly manual process in the 1950s. All checks which came in where checked and manually filed. Brown said there was a line of machines in the bookkeeping department and only one had access to a telephone, this position was for the Head Poster.
After six weeks on the job, Brown was assigned as the Head Poster and got the coveted phone by the chair. Another one of her responsibilities during this time was making sure all the posts were balanced, Brown said if all the posters perfectly balanced on the first run, each would get a quarter to buy a malt at Stewart’s Drug Store.
Brown’s starting wage at the time was 75 cents an hour and her first take home check amounted to $114, which made her think she was making good money.
Inserts on passbooks saving accounts were calculated and posted by hand, every check was paid by signature recognition only, as there were no account numbers. Brown said she could tell a forgery by sight because she was so familiar with her customers’ signatures.
In her youth, Brown attended the Rusty Gates Square Dancing Club, a group for young singles to meet, dance and socialize. It was here Brown would meet her future husband, Harold Brown. Eventually 12 marriages would result from the club. Brown said the club came to an end because everyone had found a spouse.
Jo Harding and Harold Brown were married and the couple raised a family of six children and now their family includes 14 grandchildren, including two sets of twins.
She has always balanced her roles as a wife, mother and banker. Brown said for many years she worked part-time while raising her family.
Brown has worked under seven presidents at Pinnacle Bank, James O’Donnell, Lloyd Bacon, Jim Hansen, who later served as Nebraska’s Department of Banking Director, Terry Trueblood, Clark Cunningham, Mike Edelman and Toby Owens.
Brown said of Terry Trueblood, “he was the epitome of banking as far as I am concerned, he made a lot of impressions on me.
“I have worked with fantastic people,” Brown said about her other co-workers she has had over the years.
One of her favorite aspects of the job over all these years was the people she had come in contact with and formed relationships with. Brown said she has made many friends over the years and several will come over to her window because they know she is working. “That contact is very important,” she said.
“I love the people, it is nice to have these kind of contacts,” she said, “I have had many longtime customers, they are the special people who make the world go round.”
Brown retired from full time employment in 2002 but was quickly called back to work part-time. She can regularly be found filling a spot on the teller line. Brown said one of her customers enjoys teasing her about throwing a retirement party, just to come back and work and keeps asking when the next party will be.
Pinnacle Bank Vice President Anita Millican said everyone enjoys working with Brown and she is an outstanding example of Pinnacle Bank’s core values.
“Banking systems are continually changing from customer demand and changing governmental regulation,” wrote Lexington Pinnacle Bank President Toby Owens, “Jo has worked through the world of checks evolving from stores having them available on the counter to an automated card and now paying by scanning from a mobile device that can also be used as a telephone. Through all of these changes, Jo has never taken a day off from exemplifying the phrase, service with a smile.”
Brown has also been involved in the Lexington community since she began working part-time in 2002. She is an officer with the Lexington Regional Health Center Auxiliary, a member of the St. Ann’s cemetery board and an officer with the VFW Auxiliary.
Over her years at Pinnacle Bank, Brown has worn several different hats, she was a new account representative, a loan clerk and prepared board reports by hand typing each page of information. She was the trust department assistant and for years kept records by hand using a 20-column ledger book.
“Her zest for and love of life continue to bridge the generations of customers and co-workers,” said Millican.
Of her 65 years of service, Brown said, “I have had three paying jobs in my life, detasseling, soda jerk at Westerman Drug my senior year of high school and Farmers State Bank, later Pinnacle Bank. I am so grateful for the opportunity that was given to me so many years ago by Esther Grantham O’Donnell.”
“I absolutely love my time here at the bank, it is my vacation from the daily duties of life. I have met so many customers and friends, old and new. I have associated with other employees, past and present, who have touched my life over the years,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.