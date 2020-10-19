After collision with pickup, van continues on to hit parked NPPD boom truck in Lexington

LEXINGTON — After a collision at a street intersection with a pickup, a Honda van veered off and hit a parked Nebraska Public Power District boom truck. The driver of the van was transported to the hospital.

At 1:58 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was called to the intersection of east 6th St. and north Monroe St. due to a two vehicle accident.

According to Lexington Police Department Officer Kareem McDougall, a Honda Odyssey was northbound on Monroe St. and a pickup was eastbound on 6th St. when they collided in the intersection.

There is a stop sign on Monroe St. at the intersection with 6th St.

The Honda Odyssey was impacted in the left rear section by the pickup and then continued on to impact a parked Nebraska Public Power District, NPPD, boom truck. The truck had its stabilizers down and was shifted by the impact with the van.

Sergeant Erik Rowan said there were two people in the Honda Odyssey, restraints were not in use and airbags were deployed.

One of the Odyssey occupants was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center with undisclosed injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Lexington Police Department.