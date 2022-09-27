After bone dry August, local area sees some limited rainfall throughout September

LEXINGTON — After a historically dry August across much of south central Nebraska, the local area has seen some limited rainfall during September.

Lexington and the surrounding areas had been on the losing side when it came to precipitation last month. A site southwest of Lexington recorded only 0.23 inches of rain, the driest on record for the station, per the National Weather Service – Hastings.

Kearney saw its driest August out of 128 years of record keeping, going all the way back to 1895. There was only 0.13 inches recorded during the month, 2.88 inches less than the 30 year normal of 3.01.

Also according to the NWS Hastings area, Grand Island saw its second driest August on record, with only 0.45 inches, the driest still being 0.33 inches in 1919. Hastings saw its fifth driest month, with 0.46 inches. It was the top five driest August for many official stations.

However, through the first 20 days of September, Lexington and the local area saw some limited relief with the highest precipitation amounts falling in the area.

Lexington has recorded 3.71 inches, while a site near Elwood has recorded 2.57 inches from Sept. 1 through Sept. 20.

However, the drop off from west to east is remarkably sharp. Within the same period, Miller only saw 0.70 inches while Ravenna recorded only 0.59. Some Kansas counties in the NWS Hastings area have also seen paltry amounts of precipitation to date.

Rainfall was highly variable across the NWS Hastings area due to the development of various, slow-moving thunderstorms during the week of Sept. 14-20.

“Most of our area measured somewhere between 0.15-0.80 inches. However, several pocket, strips mainly in northern and western local Nebraska counties and also Kansas counties received much-needed higher amounts of 1-3 inches. On the flip side, parts of mainly several far eastern local NE counties measured less than 0.10 inches,” according to NWS Hastings.

The limited rainfall did some to dent the ongoing drought conditions, a swath of western Gosper County improved from severe drought, D2, conditions to moderate drought, D1, conditions. All of Dawson and eastern Gosper remain under D2 conditions.

“Parts of the High Plains region had rain while other parts were dry. Up to two inches fell locally in parts of several states,” the U.S. Drought Monitor stated, “Nebraska also had some contraction of D2, but expansion of D1-D3 in other parts of the state. According to USDA statistics, all states in the region had half or more of the topsoil moisture short or very short of moisture. In Nebraska and Kansas, three-fourths of the pasture and rangeland was in poor to very poor condition.”

Looking at all of Nebraska, extreme drought, D3, conditions expanded in northeast Nebraska while swaths of exceptional drought conditions are in place in the northeast and the southwest.

Looking ahead, the NWS Hastings coverage area is expected to see no more than 0.01-0.20 inches. The upcoming week looks to remain dry, with a slight 20 percent chance of showers Friday morning.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA’s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional center climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center. Information for this statement has been gathered from NWS and FAA observation sites, cooperative and volunteer observations, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and other sources.