After a two year hiatus, Lexington Area Community Choir to begin practicing for Christmas shows

LEXINGTON — It’s never too early for a little Christmas cheer, and in this case, an anticipated reunion of singers from the Lexington area.

After a two year hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lexington Area Community Choir will begin practicing for their 14th annual Christmas Concert.

LACC Director Sheri Giesbrecht said the choir members are “hungry and eager,” to be able to get back together after not being able to perform since 2019.

“After two years of no concerts we are full steam ahead,” Giesbrecht told members, “We are anxious to see all of you again.”

Many LACC members have expressed the family-like feelings they have toward the group, given that they practice weekly from late September to prepare for their performances in early December.

Giesbrecht said the practices are a chance for the members to reconnect with members that live in the area, but they may not see on a consistent basis. Not that the choir’s numbers are set, they are willing to take on anyone new that is willing to join this year.

“We look forward to new singers,” Giesbrecht said, “People will never know if it’s for them unless they try it.”

Giesbrecht said she has also heard from members of the community who have missed the performances the last two years, with many noting it was the way they started their Christmas season in December.

The first chance to participate is on Tuesday, Sept. 27 during the registration and listening session at the Lex Christian Church, 13th and Erie St. The show this year is titled, “Joy Has Dawned: A Christmas Musical.”

“The message of Christmas is a message of joy - and becomes the central theme that is woven throughout this 37-minute musical by Lloyd Larson, this work contains eight selections of both new and familiar carols and spirituals,” per the Hope Publishing Company.

The musical is arranged for the customary soprano, alto, tenor and bass parts.

The song list includes, “Brightest and Best of the Star, Gloria in Excelsis Deo!, How Great Our Joy!, Jesus Christ Is Born, Jesus, Joy of the Highest Heave with Away in a Manger, Joy Has Dawned with Angels We Have Heard on High, Joy in the Morning and Mary Had a Baby.”

If a singer cannot attend the first listening date, they can contact Giesbrecht or Connie Smets and receive a listening CD where they can practice along with the music.

Practices are then held weekly throughout the fall, and each practice begins at 7 p.m. The 2022 rehearsal schedule is as follows:

Monday, Oct. 3: First United Methodist Church; Tuesday Oct. 11: First Presbyterian Church; Thursday, Oct. 20: LexChristian Church; Monday, Oct. 24: First United Methodist Church; Tuesday, Nov. 1: First Presbyterian Church; Monday, Nov. 7: LexChristian Church; Thursday, Nov. 10: First United Methodist Church; Tuesday, Nov. 15: First Presbyterian Church; Monday, Nov. 21: LexChristian Church.

All Wednesdays are reserved for church choir rehearsals and work with leading roles.

A practice run of the show will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Lexington Middle School auditorium, with a dress rehearsal taking place the night before the first performance on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The performances this year will be Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. in the LMS auditorium and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. There will be a free will offering taken at the performances, the proceeds will go toward area benevolent agencies.

For those who don’t wish to sing with the LACC, another way to support them is through the 2022 Give BIG Lexington campaign. The site is live and donations can be made ahead of time, or the date of Give BIG Lexington, Nov. 10.

Their donation page can be found at givebiglexington.org/story/Lacc.

“The Community Choir’s dedicated musicians and other volunteers work diligently to present two Christmas Concerts annually in Lexington. With your generosity and their hard work, these Christian programs have become an anticipated event year after year. In order to keep all our singers safe, our fundraising goal would be to purchase "seated choir" risers for our concerts,” per the Give BIG Lexington page.

Lexington Area Community Choir has provided many forms of entertainment:

80 plus voice choir consists of vocalists from Lexington and several surrounding communities.

Performers have also included piano solos/duets, string ensemble, brass solo/quintet, vocal soloists/small ensembles, hand bell choir, drumline/percussion corp, cello, violin, and woodwind solos, children's choir, dancers, narrators, and actors.

All vocalists, instrumentalists, performers, supportive assistants, and directors are volunteers.

Two Christian Christmas concerts are performed annually. The presentations are our "gift to the community" with proceeds from the concerts dispersed to support area benevolent agencies.

The inaugural year for the LACC "dream" was in 2007. After two years of inability to perform, we are currently looking forward to our 14th annual Christmas Concert in 2022.

“With the support of the community, we have been fortunate to bring this Christian program to Lexington! We hope to continue to reach out and leave a lasting impact in the lives of others,” per the LACC.