Additional COVID-19 death and 22 new cases reported in Dawson County on Tuesday

LEXINGTON — There was an additional COVID-19 death in Dawson County and 58 new cases were reported on Tuesday, with 22 in Dawson County.

Two Rivers reported another death in the seven county district on Tuesday, the individual was a female in her 90s from Dawson County.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 22 virus related deaths in Dawson County and one in Gosper County. The death toll in the region since March now stands at 87 and deaths throughout the state have reached 1,438.

Dawson County had the most cases reported in the seven county area, on Tuesday with 22 reported. Buffalo County had 15, Phelps County had 10, Gosper County had six, Kearney and Franklin County had two each and Harlan County had one.

“Remaining vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is more important than ever. Your hard work and efforts made in your daily lives should be applauded. Changes are extremely hard, but they are important for the future of Nebraska and our citizens. The more steps you and your family can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the safer everyone will be,” according to the Two Rivers press release.