Accumulating snow, perhaps up to 1-4 inches, possible Saturday and Sunday
Snow - Lexington

Accumulating snow is possible this weekend, stay updated with the NWS for the latest forecast information. 

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — Winter will make an early visit this weekend and the area will likely see its first chance at accumulating snow.

According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, precipitation will expand from north to south on Saturday night, continuing into Sun day and diminishing on Monday.

While the forecast is sure to be adjusted, as of Friday morning, the NWS was predicting a possible two to three inches of snow in the Dawson and Gosper County area, with three to four inches possible in the far northwest area of Dawson County.

North winds will also increase to 15 to 25 mph during the daytime on Sunday and wind chill values approaching zero are possible on Monday morning.

