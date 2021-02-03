Accountant accused of stealing money from Broken Bow Booster Club

According to the affidavit, Ulmer was treasurer of the booster club from 2018 to May 2020. At that time, Ulmer was an authorized user of the checking account.

Bank records indicate, according to the affidavit, that on June 26, 2019, Ulmer signed a check from the Broken Bow Booster Club written to Connie Ulmer Accounting in the amount of $19,776.38. That day, the check was deposited into a checking account at Nebraska State Bank and Trust for Connie Ulmer Accounting.

Bank records also indicate, according to the affidavit, that on Nov. 1, 2019, an electronic check was issued on the Broken Bow Booster Club checking account for $6,395.91 to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student accounts. The payment was credited to a UNL student account belonging to a child of Ulmer.

Also citing bank records, the affidavit indicates that on Nov. 1, 2019, an electronic check was issued on the Broken Bow Booster Club checking account for $7,821.80 to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student accounts. The payment was credited to a UNL student account belonging to a child of Ulmer.

Bank records also indicate, according to the affidavit, that on Jan. 27, 2020, Ulmer signed a check from the Broken Bow Booster Club written to Connie Ulmer Accounting in the amount of $11,500. That day, the check was deposited into a checking account at Nebraska State Bank and Trust for Connie Ulmer Accounting.

Arrest warrant issued for Broken Bow woman