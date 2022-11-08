 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Accident outside of Lexington High School sends one to hospital

  Updated
LEXINGTON — An accident involving a car and pickup outside of Lexington High School resulted in one driver being transported to the hospital during the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8.

At 10:32 a.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Priority Medical Transport were dispatched to Lexington High School for the report of a vehicle accident with injuries.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On W. 13th St., just outside of the Lexington High School parking lot, a Toyota Camry with heavy damage to the driver side door was facing southeast on 13th.

To the west on 13th St., a Ford F-150 with damage to the front driver side had pulled over.

The driver of the Toyota was transported by Priority Medical to Lexington Regional Health Center for non-life threatening injuries, the driver of the pickup was examined on scene and not transported.

The Lexington Police Department is handling the investigation; they were assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, LVFD and Priority Medical Transport.

