Accident outside of Lexington High School sends one to hospital

LEXINGTON — An accident involving a car and pickup outside of Lexington High School resulted in one driver being transported to the hospital during the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8.
At 10:32 a.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Priority Medical Transport were dispatched to Lexington High School for the report of a vehicle accident with injuries.
On W. 13th St., just outside of the Lexington High School parking lot, a Toyota Camry with heavy damage to the driver side door was facing southeast on 13th.
To the west on 13th St., a Ford F-150 with damage to the front driver side had pulled over.
The driver of the Toyota was transported by Priority Medical to Lexington Regional Health Center for non-life threatening injuries, the driver of the pickup was examined on scene and not transported.
- Eustis-Farnam senior school winner for Hiesman High School Scholarship award
- NSP SWAT team deployed to arrest Kearney man in Lexington
- Dawson County Commissioners vote to vacate Darr roads plated in 1902
- Lexington’s First United Methodist Church celebrating 150 years of service
- After 26 years of organizing carp removal, Norm Hoveling handing over the reins
- Farm south of Kearney becomes haunted attraction during October, but some say it's the real deal
- Lincoln woman's husband finds $77,000 ring after reported theft, police say
- YMCA announces new workplace wellness benefits
- Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after leaving wallet in Costco food court, police say
- McKewon: Making sense of the sudden jolt in Trev Alberts’ quiet coaching search
- State volleyball: Match of the day, standouts and shoutouts from Day 2 at PBA
- At $27,400 an acre, Richardson County farm sale could be a Nebraska record
- Planning Commission approves changes to subdivision
- Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska in Sports Illustrated article
- Friday night follow-up: Missed opportunity, no upsets in Class A; massive upset in six-man
The Lexington Police Department is handling the investigation; they were assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, LVFD and Priority Medical Transport.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!