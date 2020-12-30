Accident on wintry roads west of Lexington sends two drivers to the hospital

LEXINGTON — A two car accident, on slick wintery road surface, just west of Lexington sent two drivers to the hospital Wednesday morning.

At 9 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 30, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of Highway 30 and South Airport Road for the report of a vehicle accident with unknown injuries.

On scene, a Ford Escape, with heavy left side damage, had come to rest in the roadway of Highway 30, while a Chevrolet Suburban had entered the north ditch of the highway, with front end damage.

The vehicles appeared to have collided at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 30.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital by the LVFD and Priority Medical Transport, which had arrived on scene earlier. Details about the extent of their injuries were not available on scene, it was also unclear if seatbelts had been in use.

The accident remains under investigation by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, the Lexington Police Department assisted on scene.