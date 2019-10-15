LEXINGTON — Two drivers were transported to the hospital when their vehicles collided on Adams St. during Tuesday morning.
At 11:53 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Priority Medical Transport were dispatched to the scene of a two vehicle accident near the intersection of N. Adams and 12th St. near Mac’s Short Stop.
At the scene, a yellow Ford focus had suffered heavy front end damage and had come to rest in the northbound lane of Adams St., nearly on the east sidewalk. The driver had been helped by a nearby resident after he had exited the vehicle.
The driver was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center by Priority Medical Transport. The driver’s injuries were still being determined on scene.
Nearby, a white Chevy Express van suffered minor front end damage. The vehicle appeared to have hopped the curb and come to rest in Plum Creek Park, a few feet from the roadway and west sidewalk.
“It was a pretty good impact,” said Lexington police officer Kareem McDougall while he motioned to the place where the vehicles impacted and the mark on the road where the van jumped the curb.
The driver of the van was transported to LRHC by the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, the extent of her injuries were unknown at the site of the accident, according to assistant rescue chief Rex Adams.
Priority had responded to the scene with one ambulance, LVFD responded with one ambulance and a utility rig. Law enforcement on site was the Lexington Police Department, assisted by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident is still under investigation by the Lexington Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.