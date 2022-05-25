Accident between semi-truck and car shuts down Highway 23 near Smithfield on Wednesday

SMITHFIELD — Highway 23 just outside of Smithfield was shut down due to an accident between a semi-truck and car during the morning of Wednesday, May 25.

Before 9 a.m. the Bertrand Fire Department responded to the accident near the intersection of Highway 23 and Road 434, one mile east of Smithfield.

The Elwood Fire Department was later paged to the scene noting a fuel spill and requested the Jaws of Life be brought to the scene.

Near the intersection, a semi-truck and the trailer it was pulling was on its side, blocking both lanes of Highway 23. A white Chevy car with heavy damage to the passenger side had come to rest in a field south of the highway.

No information about the number of people involved in the accident or the state of their injuries was available on scene.

Agencies on scene included the Bertrand and Elwood fire departments, the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, Phelps Memorial Health Center and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.