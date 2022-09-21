 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Accident at blind intersection east of Lexington sends three to the hospital

LEXINGTON — Three people were transported to the hospital after an accident at a blind intersection during the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 21.

At 4:40 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Priority Medical Transport were dispatched to the intersection of Roads 754 and 436 for the report of an accident with injuries.

On scene, a gray four door car with heavy front end damage had come to rest in 436 Rd. ditch, while a black Chevy SUV had come to rest in a field to the east of the intersection, with front end and passenger side damage.

LVFD Fire Chief Bo Berry described the intersection as “blind” due to the crops on either side.

Two occupants from the Chevy and one occupant from the car were transported to Lexington Regional Health Center for undisclosed injuries.

The accident is being investigated by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

