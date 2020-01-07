Abbreviating 2020 leaves the door open to fraud

LEXINGTON — Those who commit scams and frauds have an endless supply of options available to them and a new one just became viable with the arrival of 2020.
Those who abbreviate the year on official documents and checks are at risk of being defrauded.
“While it's early in the year for examples of this kind of fraud to emerge, the threat is real,” according to Ira Rheingold, the executive director of the National Association of Consumer Advocates, via their website.
Rheingold said “Scammers could use the method to establish an unpaid debt or to attempt to cash an old check. Say you agreed to make payments beginning on 1-15-20. The bad guy could theoretically establish that you began owing your obligation on 1-15-2019, and try to collect additional money.”
Luckily the solution to this kind of threat is an easy one, simply write out the full date on all documents, writing the month helps as well.
Writing 1-8-20 can be modified, 1-8-2020 cannot. Writing the date as January 8, 2020 is also effective.
