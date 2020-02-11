A random act of kindness, Sandoz third grader bakes sweets for construction workers

LEXINGTON — Sandoz Elementary students are encouraged to show random acts of kindness and one of them decided to do something extra special for a group of people at Sandoz.
Third grader Anthony Nejera recently performed well on a test and got a tour of the new parts of Sandoz which are being constructed at the moment.
The front entrance of Sandoz has been undergoing construction for the past several months and construction workers have been a constant presence in the front of the building where the work is ongoing.
Nejera, after seeing the construction workers at their tasks, decided he wanted to do something special for them.
Nejera said, “The construction workers work hard every day and I wanted to make them a treat.”
On Friday morning, Sandoz teacher Lori Pflaster said Nejera made the treats himself in her class. Pflaster said random acts of kindness are something the students are always encouraged to do.
