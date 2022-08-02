A celebration and a call to action: Groundbreaking ceremony held for Gothenburg’s Impact Center

GOTHENBURG — In what was called both a celebration and call to action for the community, a groundbreaking event was held for Gothenburg’s Impact Center, a facility that aims to tackle the need for child care, indoor sports and event center, all in one space.

The event was held on Friday, July 29, at the area near 12th and Avenue I, where the Impact Center is to be located.

Scott Foster, with Dawson Area Development, welcomed those gathered and said the eyes of the state would be on Gothenburg as this project is a unique step in addressing the community’s needs.

Foster also noted the way the Impact Center is being funded, a public-private partnership, is a new model.

“Gothenburg has long been recognized across the state of Nebraska as being at the forefront of community development,” said Colten Venteicher, President of the Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition (GECLC).

“The eyes of Nebraska are upon us,” Venteicher said.

He cited the construction of the “world class,” Wild Horse Golf Club, the Gothenburg YMCA and now the Impact Center.

While the facility will provide space for events and indoor sports, Venteicher said the most important part of it is the early childhood learning center. “It can impact over 250 kids…their families, day-in and day-out.”

“None of these components can be built and operated efficiently on their own, but together, as the Impact Center, every family in Gothenburg will have access to the services that are offered,” the GECLC stated.

To date, more than $9.5 million has already been committed to the Impact Center project, local donors have committed $2.9 million, inter-local partners have committed $3 million and foundations have awarded $3.77 million toward construction, Venteicher said.

With these funds secured, Venteicher said the project still has fundraising goals to meet. “This is a celebration, but it is also a call to action,” he said.

The local donor funding goal for the project is $5.2 million.

Pledge cards were available at the event; those interested in donating toward the Impact Center can contact the GECLC, 1001 Lake Avenue, 308-529-8784 or GECLC.coordinator@gmail.com.

To underscore the effect of the Impact Center, following formal groundbreaking, involving numerous local donors and community members, children from local child care programs with toy shovels and buckets were able to take their own scoops of dirt.

The Impact Center will include a 22,000 square foot Early Learning Center with 17 classrooms, a 7,000 square foot turf-covered indoor Sports Training Center and a 10,500 square foot Events center with 6,800 square feet for meeting space that can be divided up into four separate rooms.

Each space will have a separate and secure entrance. The Impact Center will be located at the intersection of Ave. I and 12th St. in the green space across from Gothenburg Public School and adjacent to the Legion Ball Park.

The facility will take advantage of the existing parking and make it easily accessible for school age children and athletes. The land in question is currently owned by the Gothenburg Public Schools Foundation.

The Early Learning Center will allow for 250 children to access quality early childhood education and full-time child care. The center will take children starting at the age of six weeks old, and starting at the age of three, children who attend full-time will be a part of the preschool program.

An adjoining Healthy Families Center will invest in positive childhood experiences outside of child care by providing for the physical, emotional and social well-being of families in the community. This center will be open to everyone in the community.

The Sports Training Center will allow community sports teams and organizations a space to utilize for a variety of different uses.

The Events Center will hold up to 400 and give Gothenburg a needed space to host events like wedding receptions, gradations, banquets, conferences and meetings.

In 2019, the City of Gothenburg conducted a feasibility study for a community center, but concerns were raised over the cost to operate a stand-alone event center and the conversation was put on hold. The combination of the center with other needed facilities will help with the overall cost of operation, according to the Impact Facility committee.

Venteicher said the impetus for the project started three years ago after the new YMCA was constructed and up and running. One of the donors, a foundation in Omaha, contacted the leaders behind the YMCA project and promised their support for any future projects involving child care.

Venteicher highlighted the child care needs in Gothenburg; there is a lack of licensed child care spots. The current centers are landlocked and unable to expand, so they cannot take on any more children.

As a result, 69 children under the age of six do not have the option for licensed child care; Venteicher said this number is likely higher as Gothenburg has lost some in-home child care providers.

It was also noted, 38 percent of Gothenburg elementary students live in a low-income household that qualifies for free and reduced meals. The recently founded group, Dawson County Family Partners has resources for the community, but not a good place to operate from, Venteicher said.

Venteicher said in 2021, the Impact Center will set Gothenburg apart as a small town community with big ambitions.