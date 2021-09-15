9th Annual Team Jack Radiothon to hosted in Elwood

ELWOOD — On Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, the Team Jack Foundation will be hosting their 9th Annual Radiothon presented by The Home Agency. This is the Foundation’s longest running event, which started in 2013 in Team Jack’s hometown of Atkinson, raising $40,000 in its inaugural year. It now stretches statewide and has grown each year raising over $130,000 in 2020 for childhood brain cancer research and an immeasurable amount of awareness for the disease. The broadcast will be live from Elwood, NE from 7 a.m. CDT to 6 p.m. CDT. The Huskers Radio Network will continue to stream the annual radiothon event as they have the past eight years.

This year’s radiothon is presented by The Home Agency for the eighth straight year and will be held in Elwood. Elwood is the home of The Home Agency which has been led by Jim Baldonado since 1986.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}