9th Annual Team Jack Radiothon to hosted in Elwood

ELWOOD — On Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, the Team Jack Foundation will be hosting their 9th Annual Radiothon presented by The Home Agency. This is the Foundation’s longest running event, which started in 2013 in Team Jack’s hometown of Atkinson, raising $40,000 in its inaugural year. It now stretches statewide and has grown each year raising over $130,000 in 2020 for childhood brain cancer research and an immeasurable amount of awareness for the disease. The broadcast will be live from Elwood, NE from 7 a.m. CDT to 6 p.m. CDT. The Huskers Radio Network will continue to stream the annual radiothon event as they have the past eight years.
This year’s radiothon is presented by The Home Agency for the eighth straight year and will be held in Elwood. Elwood is the home of The Home Agency which has been led by Jim Baldonado since 1986.
“The Home Agency and my family are proud to present the 9th Annual Team Jack Radiothon. We have supported the Team Jack Foundation and their mission since 2014 and believe wholeheartedly in the work they are doing. Seeing progress in laboratory and clinical research takes time, but those positive results are happening now on some of the Team Jack funded projects. We are excited to be part of the team making a difference for kids with brain cancer. Kids deserve to live happy and healthy lives and that is the reason we are so passionate about supporting the Team Jack Foundation,” said Jim Baldonado, owner, The Home Agency.
Long-time Team Jack Foundation partner, Applied Connective Technologies, with locations in Albion and Norfolk, will be on-site to power the phone lines again for the 2021 event. Not only are they a tremendous asset for the Foundation when it comes to the radiothon, they also serve as year-round advocates for the cause helping to raise awareness and research funds wherever possible.
The radiothon features stories from families affected by child brain cancer as well as interviews with special guests that support the cause such as Rex Burkhead, Jordan Larson, Coach Tom Osborne, Larry the Cable Guy and more. The public is encouraged to tune in to the broadcast on Sept. 16 and donate by calling 855-RUN-JACK or texting JACK to 243725. All donors throughout the day will be eligible for prizes. Over 25 radio stations will be airing the program, with a number of those stations broadcasting live from The Home Agency grounds. For a list of participating stations, please visit TeamJackFoundation.org/radiothon. The event will be live streamed online by The New 94Rock: 94rock.fm.
For information about the Team Jack Foundation, visit: http://www.teamjackfoundation.org/.