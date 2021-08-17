95 new COVID-19 cases, additional death reported in Two Rivers district last week

The increase reflects the continued increase in COVID-19 cases, less than 50 percent vaccination coverage, and the increasing number of COVID-19 related hospital admissions across the seven county district.

As of Aug. 11, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 217 active hospitalizations, an increase of 59 from the prior week and a test positive rate of 8.2 percent. There have been 2,285 deaths in Nebraska.

DHHS broke down the numbers of fully vaccinated and not vaccinated people from the start of the year to July 31. Those not fully vaccinated represent 44,246 of the cases, 2,235 hospitalizations and 729 deaths.

Vaccine breakthrough cases for fully vaccinated people represented 1,616 cases, 79 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.

COVID-19 variants of concern in Nebraska numbered 2,630, up 165 from the past week, according to DHHS.

“Cases are emerging at their highest rate in six months as the Delta variant continues to tear across the country,” according to the New York Times COVID-19 map, “Vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, especially in preventing severe disease and death, but only about half of Americans are fully vaccinated. The pace of vaccination has increased modestly during the latest surge, to about 700,000 doses a day.”

“Death reports, which can lag weeks behind case data, have been rising steadily, to more than 600 a day on average. That remains well below the winter peak, but is more than three times higher than the rate in early July,” the New York Times stated.