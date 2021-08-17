95 new COVID-19 cases, additional death reported in Two Rivers district last week

LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 and the death of a district resident last week.
Two Rivers has changed how they will report cases in each county. They will, “begin reporting cases in each county through an average daily case rate in order to further de-identify the data, and help the public identify trends in cases. To calculate the daily rate of new infections, we look at the average number of newly confirmed cases in the last 7 days per 100,000 residents.”
“Using the population size in the calculation helps us more easily compare larger and smaller counties. A larger county would be expected to have more cases because of the larger population, but expressing the rate per 100,000 residents enables a more equal analysis,” Two Rivers stated.
7-day rolling averages for this week include:
- Buffalo County – 19.3 daily cases per 100,000 residents
- Dawson County – 10.3 daily cases per 100,000 residents
- Franklin County – 4.8 daily cases per 100,000 residents
- Gosper County – 7.2 daily cases per 100,000 residents
- Harlan County – 8.5 daily cases per 100,000 residents
- Kearney County – 4.4 daily cases per 100,000 residents
- Phelps County – 7.9 daily cases per 100,000 residents
Two Rivers also reported the death of a 50-year-old male due to the virus in the district, there now have been 122 deaths since record keeping began in March 2020.
The risk dial for the area has been further increased deeper into the yellow ‘moderate’ level.
Weekly positivity rates in the district is seven percent, Buffalo County had a rate of over 10 percent.
Contact tracing interviews report connected cases where multiple persons in the same household are infected. Over half the cases in the past month were among persons less than 40 years of age. An overwhelming majority of new COVID positive persons are not vaccinated, according to Two Rivers.
As of Aug. 11, 40 percent of the district’s population has been fully vaccinated, 50 percent of adults 18 and older have been fully vaccinated.
So far, 38.8 percent of Dawson County and 39.8 percent of Gosper County’s populations were fully vaccinated.
“There is robust evidence that all available vaccines protect recipients from contracting COVID-19 and its newer Delta variant (B.1.617.2), as well as greatly reduce the incidence of severe illness in the rare event of infection,” according to Two Rivers.
Less than 30 percent of adults under 40 years are fully vaccinated, this age group accounts for a little under half of all new cases in the past month. Positivity rates have risen for this age group, and is cause for concern especially in light of increased susceptibility of younger persons to the Delta variant, Two Rivers stated.
The increase reflects the continued increase in COVID-19 cases, less than 50 percent vaccination coverage, and the increasing number of COVID-19 related hospital admissions across the seven county district.
As of Aug. 11, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 217 active hospitalizations, an increase of 59 from the prior week and a test positive rate of 8.2 percent. There have been 2,285 deaths in Nebraska.
DHHS broke down the numbers of fully vaccinated and not vaccinated people from the start of the year to July 31. Those not fully vaccinated represent 44,246 of the cases, 2,235 hospitalizations and 729 deaths.
Vaccine breakthrough cases for fully vaccinated people represented 1,616 cases, 79 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
COVID-19 variants of concern in Nebraska numbered 2,630, up 165 from the past week, according to DHHS.
“Cases are emerging at their highest rate in six months as the Delta variant continues to tear across the country,” according to the New York Times COVID-19 map, “Vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, especially in preventing severe disease and death, but only about half of Americans are fully vaccinated. The pace of vaccination has increased modestly during the latest surge, to about 700,000 doses a day.”
“Death reports, which can lag weeks behind case data, have been rising steadily, to more than 600 a day on average. That remains well below the winter peak, but is more than three times higher than the rate in early July,” the New York Times stated.