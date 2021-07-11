8th Annual C.E.B. Memorial 100th Meridian 5K and 10K set for Aug. 7

COZAD — The 8th Annual C.E.B. Memorial 100th Meridian 5K and 10K road race will be held in downtown Cozad on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The road race honors Claude E. Berreckman, who passed away in 2013. The proceeds from the race fund scholarships given in his name to Cozad High School students.

Berreckman valued physical fitness and staying mentally sharp. He ran nine marathons and countless other road races. He sponsored the 100th Meridian Road Race for 12 years.

Runners and walkers can register online at http://tinyurl.com/100thMeridian10KEntry or an entry form is available on the Facebook page for 100th Meridian 10K. Late registration and packet pickup will be at the office of Berreckman & Bazata at 8th and Meridian in Cozad beginning at 6:45 a.m.

The race starts at 8 a.m. All entrants will receive a T-Shirt and a movie pass to the Fox Theater in Cozad. Virtual entry is also available.

Any questions regarding the race may be directed to Claude Berreckman at (308) 784-2040 or

claudejr@cozadtel.net. Thank you for making your readers aware of this event.