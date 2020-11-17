$8,900 raised through Give BIG Lexington for Johnson Lake lighthouse project

JOHNSON LAKE – Mission accomplished.

Passionate tub-thumping by organizers and a coalition of support from business and industry, chambers of commerce, individual donors and Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District has turned the trick; there will be a new lighthouse atop the rock jetty that protects Lakeview Acres at Johnson Lake.

The popular recreation and housing area south of Lexington is on property owned by CNPPID headquartered in Holdrege. Without the utility board’s blessing nothing would have been accomplished. Not to worry, though, CNPPID not only gave its blessing this past summer for the structure to be on its land, it also contributed site preparation and construction of the concrete base upon which then New England style, Bodie Island lighthouse replica will stand sentinel both day and night for decades to come.

The lighthouse, which the Johnson Lake version replicates, was originally constructed by act of Congress in 1837 on the Outer Banks in North Carolina. In 1859 the Bodie Island Lighthouse, by then deteriorated, was replaced with a higher tower of 80 feet. In the fall of 1861, however, Confederate troops blew it to pieces. The third iteration seen on the Outer Banks today was completed a decade later in 1871.