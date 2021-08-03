77 new cases of COVID-19 reported, risk dial climbs back into the moderate level

LEXINGTON — COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout the counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department, there were 77 new cases reported during the week of July 23-29.

The cases include, 51 in Buffalo County, 10 in Dawson County, six in Franklin County and five each in Phelps and Kearney counties.

The Two Rivers district has seen 105 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks, most of the cases are the highly infectious delta variant.

The COVID-19 risk dial maintained by Two Rivers was also increased back into the yellow, “moderate” level, the highest it has been since May 13.

Most cases being confirmed now are the new, highly contagious delta variant, which is “at least as infectious as the existing alpha COVID strain and seems to result in severe illness in younger persons, as compared to earlier strains,” Two Rivers epidemiologist Aravind Menon told the Kearney Hub.

As of Friday, just 49.9 percent of Nebraskans older than age 12 were fully vaccinated, an increase of just 0.4 percent from the week before.