77 new cases of COVID-19 reported, risk dial climbs back into the moderate level

LEXINGTON — COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout the counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department, there were 77 new cases reported during the week of July 23-29.
The cases include, 51 in Buffalo County, 10 in Dawson County, six in Franklin County and five each in Phelps and Kearney counties.
The Two Rivers district has seen 105 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks, most of the cases are the highly infectious delta variant.
The COVID-19 risk dial maintained by Two Rivers was also increased back into the yellow, “moderate” level, the highest it has been since May 13.
Most cases being confirmed now are the new, highly contagious delta variant, which is “at least as infectious as the existing alpha COVID strain and seems to result in severe illness in younger persons, as compared to earlier strains,” Two Rivers epidemiologist Aravind Menon told the Kearney Hub.
As of Friday, just 49.9 percent of Nebraskans older than age 12 were fully vaccinated, an increase of just 0.4 percent from the week before.
Hospitalizations statewide have begun to rise again after dropping off for several months, as of July 28 there were 125 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 28 from the week prior, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Of the tests taken from July 18-24, 6.2 percent were positive, an increase of 1.5 percent from the prior week.
Variants of concern to DHHS include:
- 2,349 variants of concern (VOC) identified among Nebraska residents (+155 from prior week)
- 1,698 B117 (formerly “UK")
- 403 B1.617 (formerly “India/Delta")
- 68 P1 (formerly “Brazil")
- 21 B1.351 (formerly “South Africa")
- 119 B1.429/427 (formerly “California")
- 37 B1.526 (formerly “New York")
- 3 C37 (formerly “South America")
“The national outlook is worsening quickly, with a fourfold increase in new cases per day over the last month. Hospitalizations and deaths are also growing, but at far lower rates than cases,” according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker, “Every state is reporting significant case growth, but the latest surge has been driven largely by severe outbreaks in a handful of states.”
Around 97 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the United States have not been vaccinated.