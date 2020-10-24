750 rainbow trout stocked in Plum Creek Park Lake this week

Catchable trout, about 10 inches in length, are reared at Rock Creek to be stocked at Lake Ogallala, Rock Creek Lake, Elm Creek and numerous city park ponds in the panhandle and Pine Ridge.

Kane said Plum Creek Park was stocked back in the spring as well and stockings are done across the state usually twice a year.

The range of rainbow trout is through western and north-central cold-water streams and lakes of Nebraska, they are also stocked in state parks, city ponds and recreational lakes.

Rainbow trout tolerate slightly higher temperatures than other trout.

“It is speckled with small black spots on sides (no orange or reddish spots), back, and tail fin which is slightly forked. Sides also have a broad pinkish or red stripe. It also has small scales, an adipose fin on the midline of the back near the tail, and a small, triangular-shaped axillary process at the upper end of the pelvic fin,” according to NGP.

Their diet usually consists of aquatic and terrestrial insects, amphipods, crayfish, and small fish.

According to NGP, they spawn from early winter to late spring, depending on genetic strain and availability of clean, gravelly riffles in streams.