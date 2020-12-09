 Skip to main content
65-year-old Ainsworth man killed by falling hay bale at Darr Feedlot South
  • Updated
Vergil Heyer, 65, of Ainsworth was unstrapping the hay bales from the semi-trailer, when several of the bales fell, one of them landing on Heyer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DARR — A 65-year-old Ainsworth man was killed after a hay bale fell of a truck he was unloading at Darr Feedlot South on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

According to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:31 p.m. a call was received which stated several hay bales had fallen off of a truck and pinned a male at Darr Feedlot South, located at Road 754 and 424.

Cozad Fire and Rescue and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Workers at the feedlot removed the bale off the male and attempted live saving measures, but were successful.

The sheriff’s office determined Vergil Heyer, 65, of Ainsworth was unstrappling the hay bales from the semi-trailer, when several of the bales fell, one of them landing on Heyer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Cozad Fire and Rescue, Dawson County Attorney’s office, and workers from Darr Feedlot.

