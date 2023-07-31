ELWOOD — On Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29, the Elwood Rodeo Club put on the 50th Annual Elwood Rodeo.

It was a scorching hot two nights of rodeo but fans flocked in from all around to watch.

Phillips Rodeo Company supplied the stock.

Prior to the start of the rodeo on Thursday, the queening of the 2023 Elwood Rodeo Queen was presented.

Mckenna Fisher was the recipient of this year’s queening. Fisher is a 19 year sophomore at Chadron State College where she is majoring in Legal Studies and Rangeland Management.

Fisher is also a member of the Chadron State College rodeo team.

Another contestant in the queening was Presley Pettera. Cloe Wareham, Dorothy Smith and Sophia Schemper were contestants in the 2023-2024 Junior Rodeo Queens.

At the conclusion of both nights, there was an auction for two unique 50th Elwood Rodeo belt buckles. The Thursday night auction winner was Robbie Olkers Bailing and Friday was B & B Veterinary. The money from the belt buckles went back into the Elwood Rodeo Club funds.

Here are the rodeo results:

Bareback riding1 – Issac Ingram, Eunice, L.A., 84

Steer wrestling1 – Konner Schutz, Elwood, 4.5

2 – Blair Jones, Colby, Kan., 4.9

3 – Brody Cleveland, Ogallala, 5.7

4 – Taylor Davis, Thedford, 7.1

5 – Dalton Kunkee, Lexington, 7.5

6 – Aiden Smith, Minden, 12.7

Breakaway roping1 – Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island, 2.0

2 – Brooke McCully, Mullen, 2.2

2 – Brittini Bradley, Mullen, 2.3

4 – Katie Haythorn, Arthur, 2.5

5/6 – Kaycee Barnes, Chardron, 2.8

5/6 – Shayda Vaughn, North Platte, 2.8

Saddle bronc riding1 – Brody McAbee, Ansley, 71

2 – Dylan Suhr, Canton, S.D., 67

Tie down calf roping1 – Marley Berger, Udall, Kan., 9.4

2 – Clayton Collmorgan, Lufkin, Tex., 10.1

3 – Cooper Phillips, Burwell, 10.5

4 – Chip Wilson, Lemoyne, 10.6

5 – Patrick Martin, Lexington, 11.7

6 – Chance Barnes, Chadron, 12.9

Ranch bronc riding1 – Tejay Fenster, Hyannis, 74

2 – Tristan Wood, Minden, 72

3 – Clayton Dana, Hyannis, 67

4 – Justin Shipman, Guide Rock, 61

Mixed team roping1 – Kelley Haythorn, Arthur/Quincy Opela, Stapleton, 6.5

2 – Leigh Sherwood, Grace, Ida./Steve Sherwood, Grace, Ida., 7.3

3 – Mercedes Swanson, Arthur/Bret Trenary, Arthur, 7.7

4 – Ginalee Sinner, Sargent/Dustin Harris, O’Neill, 7.9

5 – Emily Finney, Anselmo/ Doug Finney, Anselmo, 8.2

6 – Brook Jamison, Ashby/Cade Pinneo, Rising City, 8.4

Team roping1 – Justin Pruitt, Greenbrier, Ark./Gralyn Elkins, Owensville, M.O., 4.8

2 – Colton Storer, Sutherland/Brett Daly, Sutherland, 5.7

3 – Blaine Finney, Ainsworth/Gunner Walker, Arthur, 6.0

4 – Spencer Jobman, Bayard/Kade Pinneo, Rising City, 6.3

5 – Taylor Davis, Thedford/Matt Wilken, Bertrand, 7.3

6 – Kevin Rossenbach, Anselmo/ Taylor Rossenback, Curtis, 8.3

Barrel racing1 – Dori Hollenbeck, Winner, S.D., 16.19

2 – Ginalee Sinner, Sargent, 16.30

3 – Ashley Odenback, Taylor, 16.46

4 – Michaella Fenster, Hyannis, 16.47

5 – Roxanna Poss, Scotia, 16.59

6 – Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel, 16.63

Bull riding1 – Jett Sjeklocha, North Platte, 80

2 – Cynch Louthan, Bertrand, 72

3 – Nate Bausch, Chadron, 70

4 – Cameron Marston, Holcomb, Kan., 66

5 – Miguel Molina, Kearney, 65