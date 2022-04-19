500 children register for YMCA’s helicopter-borne Easter Drop event

LEXINGTON — There were 500 children that were registered to attend the Orthman Community YMCA’s Easter Drop event where a helicopter was used on Saturday, April 16.

YMCA of the Prairie CEO Riley Gruntorad said the YMCA has hosted an Easter event for the past several years and thanks to donations from the Lexington Optimist Club, the event has been free to the public.

Last year, the YMCA upgraded their Easter Drop event with a 60 foot tower, the event was attended by around 300 children.

There were 500 children who were signed up for this years event; Gruntorad said they had to put a cap on the number so they had enough prizes and candy for everyone.

With the parents in attendance, Gruntorad thought there were 1,000 people who attended the event overall.

This year, the YMCA utilized a Eurocopter EC120B helicopter, provided by Todd Booth with Platte Valley Auto, to drop prizes onto the Lexington High School north practice field.

The drops were split into different age groups. The first three were infant to pre-K, K-2 and 3-5.

To coordinate the crowd, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department provided their newest grass rig for its intercom system. Sports Director Daniel Holbrook was able to speak to the whole crowd and used the siren to signal the children when they were able to start picking up their items.

For each drop, the helicopter would come in from the south and hover over the field and drop the Easter prize items. Upon hearing the siren, the children rushed the field and were able to pick up three items and then could get bags of candy from volunteers on the edge of the field.

For the adult group, rubber ducks were dropped that could be picked up. Certain ducks were marked and those who picked them up could turn them in for a prize.

Gruntorad said the feedback from the event was, “good and positive,” others commented, “how awesome,” Booth’s helicopter could be used.

Gruntorad thanked the event sponsors, Optimist International, Change Clothing, Canyon Lakes Brewery, China Hy Express, Heartland Chevrolet and Buick, Plum Creek Market Place, Three 21 Tavern, Mac’s Creek Winery and Brewery, Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce, Majestic Theater and Team Detail.