COZAD— A Facebook post about Cozad’s 150th anniversary celebration tipped off the Waypoint Bank that a time capsule had been buried in front of the bank in 1973.

It was a two-day digging process to reach the metal box with the assistance of Paulsen Inc.

On Thursday, the time capsule was opened during an event including a free-will donation hamburger meal and music by Cozad’s own Bobby Devine.

The Cozad Rotary Club President Tim Sladek spoke about the excitement of discovering the capsule as he had scooped snow over that spot many times where the plaque lay.

Two members of the Rotary Club from 1973 still reside in the area: Doc Holbein and Steve Anderson.

Upon opening the capsule, Sladek dug in and starting announcing the findings before they were laid on display for everyone to view.

Among the findings was a 1973 Cozad Haymaker yearbook, a red Paulsen knife, an Omaha World-Herald newspaper, Sunday Herald newspaper, 1973 interest rates and by-laws, several Farm Implement magazines from 1973, sample pennies, a toy tractor still in its original box, and letters from Hecox Dentistry, Nebraska Plastics and Claude Berreckman Sr.

The Rotary Club is to open the letters at a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Waypoint Bank has the findings on display inside the bank for the public to view.

Sladek discussed looking into placing new items in the capsule and burying it for another 50 years.