49th Annual Elwood Rodeo Results

ELWOOD — The 49th Annual Elwood Rodeo took place on Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29.

The Elwood Rodeo Club stated, “The members alone cannot host the rodeo and do rely on many people from the area to donate their time taking tickets, working in the concession stand and helping with the stock. So, our hats off to all of you who have helped make Elwood’s rodeo the success it has been for the last 48 years.”

The 2022 Elwood Rodeo Queen contest took place featuring Maci Coz, MeKenna Fisher and Katelyn Weekly as contestants.

MeKenna Fisher was named as the 2022 Elwood Rodeo Queen, she is the 18-year-old daughter of Levi and Keri Fisher.

Fisher hopes to be able to study abroad while attending Chadron State College, where she intends to major in Legal Studies and Rangeland Management before moving to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln‘s college of law. Upon graduation, she hopes to practice either criminal justice or agricultural law.

Elwood Rodeo Results

Bareback

1: Rob Keeney, Callaway 78.

2: Tanner Rupprecht, Campbell, 66

3: Lane Diesley, Ayr, 65.

Steer Wrestling

1: Jeff Richardson, Kearney, 4.2.

2: Kris Rasmussen, Riverdale, 5.3.

3: Cord Hesseltine, Arnold, 5.6

4: Thayne Kimbrough, Ohiowa, 6.0.

5: Sage Schrunk, Valentine, 6.6.

6: Kaden Wooters, Elwood, 7.2.

Breakaway

1: Sonya Walz, Ainsworth, 2.5.

2: Shawnee Sherwood, Sun Tan Valley, Ariz., 2.7.

3/4: Kelley Haythorn, Arthur, 2.8.

3/4: Jace Hulburt, Arcadia, 2.8.

5: Ali Vaughn, North Platte, 2.9.

6: Mataya Eklund, Valentine, 3.2.

Saddle Bronc

1: Monte Bailey, Lakeside, 61.

Calf Roping

1/2: Clete Scheer, Valentine, 11.7.

1/2: Cameron Jensen, Bingham, 11.7.

3: Ty Moser, Woolsey, S.D., 11.8.

4: Nathan Sandoz, Atkinson, 12.2.

5: Grant Lindsley, Osceola, 13.3.

6: Stratton Kohr, Gillette, Wyo., 14.1.

Team Roping

1: Clay Bauer, Arcadia and Tommy Hall, Mandaree, N.D., 4.9.

2: Blair Lammers, Hermosa, S.D. and Shad Chadwick, Cave Creek, Ariz., 5.0.

3/4: Blaine Finney, Ainsworth and Quincy Opela, Stapleton, 5.5.

3/4: Jeff Johnston, Thedford and Jett Hillman, Stoneham, Colo., 5.5.

5: Andy Miller, Wellfleet and Bret Trenary, Arthur, 5.8.

6: Brian Dunning, McClave, Colo. and Toby Mentzer, Ensign, Kan., 5.9.

Mixed Team Roping

1: Shelby Hinkle, Wallace and Levi Tyan, Wallace, 6.7.

2/3: Macy Young, Wittman, Ariz. and Chris Young, Wittman, Ariz., 7.0.

2/3: Shawnee Sherwood, Sun Tan Valley, Ariz. and Toby Mentzer, Ensign, Kan., 7.0.

4: Teri Alworth, Oshkosh and Monte Jamison, Ashby, 8.4.

5: Brook Jamison, Ashby and Shad Chadwick, Cave Creek, Ariz., 12.7.

6: Amber Coleman, Ewing and Jett Hillman, Stoneham, Colo., 13.1.

Barrel Racing

1: Brooke McCully, Mullen, 16.10.

2: Deb Cox, Mullen, 16.45.

3: Mable McAbee, Ansley, 16.46.

4: Gracey Rodocker, Taylor, 16.53.

5: Jaycee Wooter, Elwood, 16.62.

6: Ginalee, Sargent, 16.63.

Bull Riding

1: Nate Bausch, Chadron, 80.

2: Ben Wood, Greeley, 76.

3: Stan Smith, Eagle Butte, S.D., 69.

4: Brandon Faimon, Dickens, 63.