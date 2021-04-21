48 years ago, Lexington native George Amos was the seventh Nebraska State trooper killed in the line of duty

The judge pressed Anderson further and he said, “Yes, I am guilty of the effort, I killed George Amos. As I review the situation in my own mind, I can see that by my admission I am guilty of the crime I am charged with, and that I am guilty of premeditated murder.”

On scene, Anderson had tried to say it was his wife, Teresa, who had shot and killed Amos, however physical evidence the prosecution had ready for trial showed there was gunshot residue on the back of Anderson’s right hand and between his fingers.

The residue was only on Teresa’s palm, she had the gun in her possession when they were arrested.

Anderson was sentenced to life in prison at the Nebraska State Penitentiary; he died there on April 24, 1991, 18 years and four days to the date when he killed Amos.

Teresa later accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to the charge of manslaughter, and was sentenced to three to nine years in prison.

In 2019, the Amos family got a surprise when an unknown family found a ticket that had been issued by George Amos in 1972 for driving left of center. The ticket had been in a box of old keepsakes and they wanted it given to the Amos family, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.