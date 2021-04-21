48 years ago, Lexington native George Amos was the seventh Nebraska State trooper killed in the line of duty

LEXINGTON — In 1973, George Amos, Jr., a Lexington native, was only the seventh trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol to be killed in the line of duty. He was shot to death after stopping a suspected drunk driver who turned out to be a fugitive.
George Amos, Jr. was born April 19, 1945 to parents George and Marilyn Amos of Columbus.
Amos would later join the United States Army and was discharged with the rank of sergeant. He earned the Bronze Star medal for bravery during his tour of duty during the Vietnam War.
After his discharge, Amos attended Camp 18 of the Nebraska State Patrol and he officially joined in 1970, his badge was #9.
By 1973, Amos had a family, his wife Dolores “Dee” and two sons, Mike, four years old and Jim, 17 months old.
On April 20, 1973, just one day after he had turned 28, Amos conducted a traffic stop east of Lexington on Interstate 80. He pulled over a black late-model car that had been seen, “driving erratically,” according to a Lexington Clipper article from April 26.
Amos’ partner this day was Trooper Earl Fawcett, 25, of McCook. Fawcett said Amos had radioed him shortly before 5 p.m. and told him he was stopping a vehicle for suspected drunk driving.
Around five minutes later, Fawcett radioed Amos back to ask if everything was okay but Amos responded with an “unorthodox answer.” At this point Fawcett said he “realized something was out of the ordinary,” according to a Dawson County Herald article from June 4.
Fawcett began trying to raise Amos on the radio, but there was no response, he drove directly to the site of the traffic stop, where he found a grim scene.
Amos was in the front seat of his patrol car, it was clear he had been shot in the face; there was blood on the seats and window of the cruiser.
Fawcett began looking over the car and found the driver’s door locked, Amos’s hat crushed underneath the front seat, the VASCAR unit (a simple computer used to calculate the speed of a moving vehicle) was shoved against the passenger side door and the spotlight and microphone were on the floor.
There was a wristwatch with a broken band on the ground near the passenger side of the patrol car, but Amos’ own watch was still in place.
Fawcett also found Amos’ holster unsnapped and his service revolver, a .357 magnum, was missing.
It was clear there had been a struggle.
Minutes after Fawcett discovered Amos dead, a high speed chase began near Gothenburg when the city police began pursuing a car matching the description of the one Amos had stopped earlier.
Several other Nebraska State troopers joined the chase, along with an airplane that spotted from above.
Eventually, Lt. Donald Grieb of North Platte, commander of the State Patrol’s west division from criminal investigation, rammed the fleeing vehicle off of the road with his patrol car into a field near Gothenburg, according to a Dawson County Herald article from June 4.
Lt. Grieb and his partner, Investigator Dan Reese, jumped out of their vehicle and “yelled at the suspects and told them to get out of the car.” A man in the driver seat obeyed and Reese apprehended him.
Grieb turned to the second suspect, a woman in the passenger seat who was holding a .357 magnum with both hands and pointing it right at him, “she appeared to be frozen on the gun, trying to shoot,” according to the June 4 article.
Grieb drew his weapon and fired a shot through the windshield of the vehicle and ordered the woman to get out of the car. She eventually obeyed and Grieb found the .357 in the car, with the hammer cocked.
It turned out to be Amos’ service revolver.
Later,investigation showed one shell had been fired, and three other shells had been indented but misfired.
After apprehending both the man and woman, when they were advised of their rights, the man said, “We shot him because he laid his hands on me.”
The clothing of both individuals were splattered with blood.
Later the man said, “I didn’t shoot him, my wife did.” When Grieb asked the man how his wife had gotten control of Amos’ weapon he responded, “Why don’t you ask her,” according to the June 4 article.
The woman at first took the blame for shooting Amos, but when asked how she got the gun, she then replied, “I think I’ll remain silent.”
Investigators discovered the pair was Jimmie Ray Anderson, 29, and his wife Teresa Lynn, 24, of Omaha. They also found out the couple were wanted on felony charges in Pettis County, Mo., for the theft of photographic equipment from a portable studio, according to a Dawson County Herald from July 30.
The couple had operated a photo trailer in Sedalia for Portrait International of Kansas City. They were reported missing after allegedly stealing the contents from the trailer.
The Pettis County Sheriff at the time said his investigation had revealed the two had traveled, “much of the United States as photographers on what you would call the carnival circuit,” according to the July 30 article.
They were also wanted in Mobile, Ala., for other charges of theft.
On Tuesday, April 24, a memorial mass was held in Lexington at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with Father Thomas Mullowney officiating.
His pallbearers were several of his fellow troopers, Michael Melroy, Lawrence Mandelko, Wayne Michaelis, Stanley Rasmussen, Earl Fawcett and Marlin Kuxhausen. Honorary pallbearers were the members of Troop D of the Nebraska State Patrol.
Nebraska Governor J.J. Exon and State Patrol Superintendent James Kruger were in attendance at the mass. Over 60 troopers flanked the entrance to the church as the casket was taken inside. Members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars formed a color guard.
After the mass in Lexington, last rites were conducted at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont, Father Daniel Soltys officiated. Amos was buried with full military honors in Memorial Cemetery at Fremont.
First degree murder charges were filed against the Anderson’s in Dawson County, the court appointed E.A. Cook III of Lexington to represent Jimmie, while Claude Berreckman was appointed to represent Teresa.
In a strange coincidence of timing, on the same day Amos was killed, Governor Exon signed LB268 into law; it reinstated the death penalty in Nebraska.
However, the law did not become effective until 12:01 a.m. on April 21, 1973, so the Anderson’s escaped the death penalty by mere hours.
However, rather than going to trial, Jimmie Anderson pleaded guilty to the charge of first degree murder.
When asked a question in court, Anderson responded, “I was under the influence of alcohol and became enraged because of being arrested. There was a struggle and it ended in the death of a patrolman.”
The judge pressed Anderson further and he said, “Yes, I am guilty of the effort, I killed George Amos. As I review the situation in my own mind, I can see that by my admission I am guilty of the crime I am charged with, and that I am guilty of premeditated murder.”
On scene, Anderson had tried to say it was his wife, Teresa, who had shot and killed Amos, however physical evidence the prosecution had ready for trial showed there was gunshot residue on the back of Anderson’s right hand and between his fingers.
The residue was only on Teresa’s palm, she had the gun in her possession when they were arrested.
Anderson was sentenced to life in prison at the Nebraska State Penitentiary; he died there on April 24, 1991, 18 years and four days to the date when he killed Amos.
Teresa later accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to the charge of manslaughter, and was sentenced to three to nine years in prison.
In 2019, the Amos family got a surprise when an unknown family found a ticket that had been issued by George Amos in 1972 for driving left of center. The ticket had been in a box of old keepsakes and they wanted it given to the Amos family, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.
At the State Capitol, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and numerous state patrolmen presented the Amos family, his wife Dee and two sons, with the warning citation and gratitude for Amos' service.
“I just think it’s really special, because the troopers have always been close to me and especially to our family,” Dee said during the ceremony. “When new troopers come to town (North Platte), they always come to my house and introduce themselves,” according to the Lincoln Journal Star.
State Trooper Brent Potthoff and his police service dog, Amos, named after George, made the trip from Sidney for the 2019 ceremony.
Amos’ #9 badge number will never again be issued by the Nebraska State Patrol, along with the other numbers of the 12 trooper’s numbers who have died in the line of duty since 1937.
The Nebraska State Patrol states, “The fallen troopers will always be remembered by their families, friends, other officers and the public whom they served. We are forever grateful to them for their service and eternally indebted to these troopers for giving the ultimate sacrifice in the name of public safety for our state.”