ELWOOD — In a summer which has seen many of the traditional events canceled, one show that went on was the 47th Annual Elwood Rodeo.
The rodeo was held Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24. Elwood Rodeo Club president Brenna Fong included a message in the program.
“We realize this is and has been an unusual year for everyone,” Fong wrote, “We’d like you to know how much we appreciate you all, sponsors, attendees, contestants, Gosper County Fair Board and all those ‘behind the scenes,’ who make this event possible.”
The members alone cannot host the rodeo and do rely on many people from the area to donate their time taking tickets, working in the concessions stand and helping with the stock,” The Elwood Rodeo Club said, “So, our hats off to all of you who have helped make Elwood’s rodeo the success it has been for the last 47 years.”
Stock was provided by Phillips Rodeo Company with Talbert Bucking Bulls, announcer this year was Duane Bellin.
On Thursday the Grand Entry was held along with the crowning of the 2020-2021 Elwood Rodeo Queen, last year’s queen, Ashlyn Mohling, 18, of Glenvil, presented the crown to Sabrina Schemper, 15, of Holdrege.
Schemper was chosen among three contestants and has been involved in rodeo events such as barrel racing, she attends Holdrege Public School.
Events held during this year’s rodeo included bareback riding, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, saddle broncs, calf roping, mixed team roping, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
