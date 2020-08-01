47th Annual Elwood Rodeo results

Bareback
1-Logan Glendy – 76
2-Tanner Rupprecht – 73
3-Jared Schultis – 62
Steer Wrestling
1-Colton Vossler – 4.4
2-Marshall Still – 4.6
3-Chad Vancampen – 4.8
4-Jace Logan – 5.2
5-Jarek Vanpetten – 5.3
6-Dru Melvin – 5.4
Breakaway
½- Brittni McCully – 2.5
½- Kirby Eppert – 2.5
3- Kori Phillips – 2.8
4 -KL Spratt – 3
5/6-George Lage – 3.1
5/6-Macy Fuller – 3.1
Saddle Bronc
1-Derek Kenner – 69
2-Nathan Burnett – 67
Calf Roping
1-Grant Turek – 8.8
2-Tanner Stec – 8.9
3-JD Draper – 9.1
4-Cameron Jensen – 9.6
5-Boe Brown – 9.8
6-Clete Scheer – 10.0
Team Roping
1-Cooper Brott, Riley Wakefield – 4.9
2-Cooper White, Tucker White – 6
3-Cole Remington, Cody Ware – 6.5
4-Mark Wray, Grayln Elkins – 6.6
5-Steve Sherwood, Clay Elkington – 6.8
6-Cole Morgon, Jett Hillman – 7.2
Mixed Team Roping
1-Shelby Hinkle, Levi Tyan – 6.7
2-Lydia Vanaken, Clayton Vanaken – 7.2
3-Sydeny Graff, Matt Kasner – 7.5
4/5-Ginalee Sinner, Doug Finney – 7.7
4/5-Kendra Lowry, Colton Lowry – 7.7
6-Shawnee Sherwood, Clay Elkington – 7.9
Barrel Racing
1-Ivy Hurst – 16.37
2-Kelsey Lauenstein – 16.40
3-Rylan Swanson – 16.55
4-Jordan Littell – 16.57
5-Justine Jobman – 16.59
6-Jena Garwood – 16.61
Bull Riding
No Qualified Rides
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.