44 percent of Dawson County’s population vaccinated, six new COVID-19 cases over the past week

LEXINGTON — Vaccination efforts continue across the Two Rivers Public Health Department District, both Dawson and Gosper counties have vaccination numbers above 40 percent. There were also six new COVID-19 cases reported in the district last week.

According to Two Rivers, the new cases reported between May 28 and June 3 included three in Buffalo County, and one each in Dawson, Gosper and Franklin counties.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 10,624 total cases, 10,408 of which are no longer symptomatic and 120 deaths.

So far, 44.1 percent of Dawson County and 42.9 percent of Gosper County’s eligible population have been fully vaccinated. Looking at all seven counties in the district, 45.6 percent of the eligible population has been vaccinated, including 81 percent of those aged 65 and older.

Two Rivers continues to offer vaccination clinics, those in the area include,

Friday, June 11: Peterson Grocery Store, Gothenburg, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23: Elwood Public Schools, Elwood, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Dawson County Annex Building, Lexington, 5-7:30 p.m.