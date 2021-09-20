400 new cases of COVID-19 reported, risk dial bordering on pandemic level

LEXINGTON — There were 400 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department between Sept. 8-14. The risk dial for the area was further increased and is now bordering on the ‘pandemic’ level once again.

According to Two Rivers, Dawson and Buffalo counties account for over 82 percent of the new cases and 60 percent of all cases were among persons under 40 years old.

About 622 positive cases were detected in Kearney city in the past month. Over half of those were among persons younger than 40 years of age.

Around 280 COVID-positive cases were detected in Dawson County in the last month.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations account for 20 percent of medical and surgical beds, at the same time, ICU staffing capacity has fallen by 25 percent across the district in the last two months. Bed availability has gone from 40 to 30, according to Two Rivers.

COVID testing supplies across the nation continue to be in short supply, and this is reflected in testing at non-long-term care settings across the district. The reduced testing might be partly responsible for the comparatively higher test positivity rate of 12 percent, according to Two Rivers.