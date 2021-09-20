400 new cases of COVID-19 reported, risk dial bordering on pandemic level

LEXINGTON — There were 400 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department between Sept. 8-14. The risk dial for the area was further increased and is now bordering on the ‘pandemic’ level once again.
According to Two Rivers, Dawson and Buffalo counties account for over 82 percent of the new cases and 60 percent of all cases were among persons under 40 years old.
About 622 positive cases were detected in Kearney city in the past month. Over half of those were among persons younger than 40 years of age.
Around 280 COVID-positive cases were detected in Dawson County in the last month.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations account for 20 percent of medical and surgical beds, at the same time, ICU staffing capacity has fallen by 25 percent across the district in the last two months. Bed availability has gone from 40 to 30, according to Two Rivers.
COVID testing supplies across the nation continue to be in short supply, and this is reflected in testing at non-long-term care settings across the district. The reduced testing might be partly responsible for the comparatively higher test positivity rate of 12 percent, according to Two Rivers.
“In light of reduced emphasis on infection control activities, mask wearing, regulating large gatherings and a relatively low vaccination rates, cases are expected to continue rising,” Two Rivers stated.
As of Sep 13, 2021, 44 percent of the district’s total population and almost 55 percent of the adult population, over the age of 18, has been fully vaccinated across the district.
According to Two Rivers, 43.6 percent and 42.5 percent of Dawson and Gosper counties total populations have been fully vaccinated, respectively.
“In light of rising incidence rates connected to the newer delta variant, Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID-19 vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org,” according to Two Rivers.
For these reasons, the risk dial is raised within the ‘elevated risk’ section bordering the ‘pandemic’ notification. The raised dial level reflects the continuing increase in cases and ICU utilization rates, reduced testing availability, insufficient contact tracing and rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in the district.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 weekly update on Wednesday, Sept. 15, there are 415 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 36 from the past week.
There have also been 11 new deaths in Nebraska, bringing the total up to 2,364 since March 7, 2020.
There were 3,601 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 277 from prior week.
Governor Pete Ricketts announced on Monday the state will restart its county-by-county COVID-19 dashboard, temporarily. He signed an executive order to restart the dashboard now that COVID-19 related hospitalizations are over 10 percent.
If the rates fall below this threshold, the dashboard will be discontinued.
Taking a look nationally,
“Reports of hospitalizations and new cases have started to trend slowly downward after a Delta-fueled surge that began in July,” according to the New York Times, “Nearly 2,000 new deaths are being reported each day, the most since winter. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 670,000 people in the United States have died after contracting the virus.”
“About 775,000 vaccine doses are being administered each day, down from more than 900,000 a day in early September. About two-thirds of American adults are fully vaccinated,” according to the New York Times.