34 COVID-19 cases reported in the Two Rivers region on Tuesday

DAWSON COUNTY — Buffalo and Phelps County had the highest share of the 34 new COVID-19 cases which were reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district on Tuesday.
Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Oct. 13
- Buffalo County – 11
- Phelps County – 10
- Dawson County – 6
- Franklin County – 4
- Kearney County – 2
- Harlan County – 1
Support Local Journalism
Gosper County was the only area in the Two Rivers seven county region to record no new cases on Tuesday.
Totals for the counties include,
- Buffalo County – 1,409
- Dawson County – 1,147
- Kearney County – 204
- Phelps County – 189
- Franklin County – 60
- Gosper County – 51
- Harlan County – 37
The Two Rivers region now records 3,097 total cases, 2,162 of those are no longer symptomatic and 27 deaths.
Nebraska records 53,543 total cases, 39,950 recoveries and 527 deaths.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!