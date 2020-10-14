 Skip to main content
34 COVID-19 cases reported in the Two Rivers region on Tuesday
Coronavirus image from electron microscope
CDC

DAWSON COUNTY — Buffalo and Phelps County had the highest share of the 34 new COVID-19 cases which were reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district on Tuesday.

Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Oct. 13

  • Buffalo County – 11
  • Phelps County – 10
  • Dawson County – 6
  • Franklin County – 4
  • Kearney County – 2
  • Harlan County – 1

Gosper County was the only area in the Two Rivers seven county region to record no new cases on Tuesday.

Totals for the counties include,

  • Buffalo County – 1,409
  • Dawson County – 1,147
  • Kearney County – 204
  • Phelps County – 189
  • Franklin County – 60
  • Gosper County – 51
  • Harlan County – 37

The Two Rivers region now records 3,097 total cases, 2,162 of those are no longer symptomatic and 27 deaths.

Nebraska records 53,543 total cases, 39,950 recoveries and 527 deaths.

