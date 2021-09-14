319 new cases of COVID-19 report, Two Rivers “overwhelmed” with case investigations

“Unfortunately, this process can take 48-72 hours to complete,” according to Two Rivers.

The COVID-19 risk dial for the district was also increased further into the ‘elevated’ area and is nearing the ‘pandemic’ level.

COVID-19 cases have increased by 30 percent per week since Aug. 1, Two Rivers noted, over two thirds of these cases are among people less than 40 years old.

Around 1,200 positive cases were detected in Buffalo County in the past 6 months. Over 60 percent of those positive cases, 747 positive results were recorded since Aug. 1, according to Two Rivers.

Around 390 cases were detected in Dawson County in the past six months, of these 247, 60 percent, tested positive since Aug. 1.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations now account for around 20 percent of medical and surgical bed occupancy, at the same time, ICU staffing capacity has fallen by 10 percent across the district in the past two months.

“Limited supply of COVID testing reagents across the nation has created additional barriers and delays in ensuring universal testing even as contact tracing activities have been scaled down across the state,” according to Two Rivers.