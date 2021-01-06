31 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dawson County on Tuesday

DAWSON COUNTY — There were 57 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday by the Two Rivers Public Health Department, 31 of which were in Dawson County.

The cases in the other counties included 11 in Buffalo, nine in Phelps, four in Gosper and two in Kearney.

At the moment, according to Two Rivers, there are 288 active cases in Dawson County and 31 in Gosper County.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 8,776 total cases, 7,298 of which are no longer symptomatic and 100 deaths.

Hospitalizations across the state have been holding steady in the low 500s, as of Wednesday morning; there were 515 active hospitalizations for the virus in Nebraska.

Nebraska has recorded a total of 171,033 total cases, 20,691 recoveries and 1,692 deaths.