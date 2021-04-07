30 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Two Rivers

LEXINGTON — During the first two days of the week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported a total of 30 new cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, April 5, the cases included four in Buffalo County, two in both Dawson and Phelps counties, and one each in Kearney and Harlan counties.

On Tuesday, April 6, the cases included 11 in Buffalo County, four in Phelps County, three in Dawson County and two in Kearney County.

Two Rivers has switched to reporting daily case counts on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 10,376 total cases, 9,972 of which are no longer symptomatic and 118 deaths. Among the seven counties in the district, 28 percent of the eligible population has been vaccinated.

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been increasing throughout the state. On March 29, the total hit its lowest at 102, but as of April 7, the number has increased to 151. Hospitalizations have increased six percent over the past two weeks.

The average number of cases reported on April 6 was 437, a 74 percent increase over the past two weeks. Nebraska’s situation mirrors many other states in the country, as new cases are rising even as the pace of vaccination increases.

To date, 26.1 percent of Nebraska’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated.