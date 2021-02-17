30 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Two Rivers on Tuesday

LEXINGTON — There were 30 new cases of COVID-19 reported in five of the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department district.

These included, 12 in Buffalo County, 11 in Dawson County, five in Phelps County and one each in Kearney and Harlan counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To date there have been 2,716 total cases reported in Dawson County and 172 in Gosper County.

Two Rivers, since March, has reported 9,803 total cases, 9,021 of which are no longer symptomatic and 113 deaths.

Hospitalizations across Nebraska have now fallen into the high 100s, with 177 active hospitalizations throughout the state on Wednesday morning.

Nebraska has recorded 197,447 total cases, 142,335 of which have recovered and now, over 2,000 deaths, with 2,004 deaths reported on Wednesday.