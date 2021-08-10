3:10 to Cozad: Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive travels through Dawson County

COZAD — The world’s largest and most powerful steam locomotive will passed through the area and stopped in Cozad on Sunday, Aug. 8 and drew crowds all along Highway 30 as it traveled through Dawson County.

The Union Pacific Big Boy locomotive No. 4014 had been displayed at Fariplex Rail Giants Train Museum in Pomona, Calif., for many years until it was acquired by Union Pacific in 2013. It was restored to operational condition and then placed on excursion service in May 2019, its base being Cheyenne, Wyo.

Crowds flocked to get a sight of the locomotive and sightseers and photographers camped out along Highway 30 and the railroad tracks to see the locomotive pass through. The locomotive also had a trail of cars following it along the highway to its next stop in Kearney.

The steam whistle alone call back to a time when locomotives were the primary mode of transport across the Plains.

According to the Union Pacific Heritage site, “The Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}