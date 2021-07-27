27th Annual Joe Torres Tournament raises $3,600 for five month old with rare eye cancer

LEXINGTON — The 27th Annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament raised $3,600 for a five month old Lexington child, diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer.
Five-month-old Camilo Placencia Velazquez has recently been diagnosed with retinoblastoma on July 9 2021, it is a rare form of cancer that rapidly develops from the immature cells of the retina, the light-detecting tissue of the eye.
He is the son of Roberto and Esmeralda Placencia of Lexington, they have four other children, Camilo is their youngest.
Esmeralda said she noticed a glow in his eye during the Fourth of July weekend and Camilo was taken to Lexington Family Eye Care. He was then referred to Lincoln Eye Surgical and Associates and finally he was sent to see a specialist in Iowa City.
It was discovered Camilo had three tumors, one of them was treated with a laser, but two others were too large and require chemotherapy.
Camilo is too small to receive the usual course of treatment through a vein in his leg to his eye, so he will require a chemo port in his veins, and will be receiving chemo through his body. The family has to travel
to Iowa every four weeks for six months as Camilo receives treatment.
Esmeralda said she was surprised and relieved to find out Camilo was the beneficiary of this year’s tournament. She said God put the organizers in their path and are “thankful,” for the assistance.
She said the funds will be used to help with travel and medical expenses, as well as help when they have to take time off work to travel for Camilo’s treatments.
Tournament organizer Jim Macias said 12 teams participated in the tournament, coming from Lexington, North Platte, Kearney and Minden. Individual players came from as far as Axtell, Aurora, York and Omaha.
Macias said it was a good day, with a great turnout and was happy to see people from Lexington and outside of the community participating. “The tournament touches people’s hearts,” he said.
The event kicked off at 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 25 and wrapped up around 6 p.m.
Michael Bose, a former Lexington resident, was one of the members of the team from North Platte, he said his team members, Kathy, Aiden, Ashley, Mason and Haven all play tournament volleyball together.
He said the tournament was well organized and they hope to bring more teams next year.
When asked about the tournament benefiting Camilo, Kathy said participating was well worth it. She said it was ultimately about the support they could provide, rather than winning.
Participants in the tournament could also take part in the raffle, which included items ranging from Husker volleyball and football tickets, a two ton jack, gift cards, tire rotations, clothing, hooks, cutting boards, signs, etc.
Donations came from a variety of business and individuals, including Tyson, Coca-Cola of Kearney, Casey’s, Black Diamond Auto, Lexington Regional Health Center, Reynolds Love Funeral Home, Pinnacle Bank, ServiceMaster, D’Milacos, Plum Creek Market Place, China Hy, Nancy Sorensen, Lana Booker, Frontier Medical of Cozad, Platte Valley Auto, Heartland Chevrolet, Nelson’s Furniture, Tish Bonifas, Gina Garcia and the Harvey family.
The gold winners of the tournament were the teams, “Ace Holes” and the “Silver Cam Group.” The silver winners were “Down Four Ma Diggas” and “Keep Calm and Spike On.” The Stinker group winner was “I’d Hit That.”
For those still wishing to donate toward Camilo’s medical costs, a GoFundMe account has been set up that has raised $2,385 so far. The fundraiser is titled, “Funds for Camilo's Medical Costs.”