27th Annual Joe Torres Tournament raises $3,600 for five month old with rare eye cancer

LEXINGTON — The 27th Annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament raised $3,600 for a five month old Lexington child, diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer.

Five-month-old Camilo Placencia Velazquez has recently been diagnosed with retinoblastoma on July 9 2021, it is a rare form of cancer that rapidly develops from the immature cells of the retina, the light-detecting tissue of the eye.

He is the son of Roberto and Esmeralda Placencia of Lexington, they have four other children, Camilo is their youngest.

Esmeralda said she noticed a glow in his eye during the Fourth of July weekend and Camilo was taken to Lexington Family Eye Care. He was then referred to Lincoln Eye Surgical and Associates and finally he was sent to see a specialist in Iowa City.

It was discovered Camilo had three tumors, one of them was treated with a laser, but two others were too large and require chemotherapy.

Camilo is too small to receive the usual course of treatment through a vein in his leg to his eye, so he will require a chemo port in his veins, and will be receiving chemo through his body. The family has to travel

to Iowa every four weeks for six months as Camilo receives treatment.