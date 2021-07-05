27th Annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament

LEXINGTON — After a year off due to the pandemic, the Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament will be returning for its 27th year and the proceeds will be carried over for the 2022 beneficiary.

The tournament will take place on Sunday, July 25 at both Plum Creek Park and the Lexington Aquatic Center starting at 8 a.m. The deadline to apply is Thursday, July 22 at noon; the entry fee is $75 per team. The format will be pool play and double elimination.

Concessions will be available throughout the tournament and a raffle drawing will be held at the conclusion of the tournament.

This year the goal of the tournament is to raise a much awareness as we can, that the community cares and will stand together as we did during the pandemic.

Through team fees, monetary donations, as well as items for our raffle and concessions, all proceeds raised the day of the tournament will go toward a recipient in 2022, who will also receive the funds from next year’s tournament. This is to help ease their financial burden, if even just a little bit.

The goal for this year’s tournament is to let the community know we are still going strong.