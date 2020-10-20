27 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Two Rivers district on Monday

DAWSON COUNTY — There were 27 new cases of COVID-19 reported in six of the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department district on Monday.
Cases confirmed on Monday, Oct. 19
- Buffalo County – 9
- Phelps County – 7
- Dawson County – 5
- Franklin County – 3
- Harlan County – 2
- Kearney County – 1
Case totals for counties,
- Buffalo County – 1,561
- Dawson County – 1,187
- Phelps County – 243
- Kearney County – 235
- Franklin County – 73
- Gosper County – 54
- Harlan County – 46
The risk dial for the region remains in high, “elevated,” category, the same as it was a week ago, Two Rivers reports 3,399 total cases, 2,275 of those no longer being symptomatic and 31 deaths as of Tuesday morning.
Nebraska now has 58,817 total virus cases, 39,313 recoveries and 554 deaths.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!