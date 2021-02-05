27 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday

LEXINGTON — There were 27 new cases of COVID-19 reported in five of the counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

The cases included, 13 in Buffalo County, five in Phelps County, four in Dawson County and Kearney County and one in Harlan County. No new cases were reported in Gosper or Franklin counties.

Two Rivers reported over the past week COVID-19 case counts have dropped while positivity rates have remained steady across all seven counties in the district.

Two Rivers has reported a total of 9,652 cases, 8,540 of which are no longer symptomatic. There have been 111 deaths in the district.

Hospitalizations across the state have fallen into the high 200s, as of Friday morning; there were 285 active hospitalizations across Nebraska.

To date, Nebraska has reported 193,069 total cases, 139,287 recoveries and 1,958 deaths.