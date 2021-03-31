26 new COVID-19 cases reported by Two Rivers on Wednesday

LEXINGTON — There were 26 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, March 31 as the Two Rivers Public Health Department changes how it will report cases.

As of Monday, March 29, Two Rivers will only release new case numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, unless there is a spike in cases.

The cases reported Wednesday include those of Monday and Tuesday, 12 in Buffalo County, five in both Dawson and Phelps counties and four in Franklin County, according to Two Rivers.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 10,282 total cases, 9,861 of which are no longer symptomatic. There have been 118 deaths in the district, the mortality rate has not changed.

According to the Two Rivers community update on Wednesday, the COVID-19 risk dial is expected to decrease even further into the summer.

The active COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to hover in the low hundreds, on Wednesday there 102 hospitalizations across Nebraska.

The vaccination effort in the state continues, 21.6 percent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated. Around 25 percent of the population of the Two Rivers district has received all their doses.

Nebraska has reported 208,912 total cases, 162,442 recoveries and 2,177 deaths.