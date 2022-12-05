 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story topical

25th Anniversary Reading Challenge

120722-lex-news-Wilson1.jpg
C-H file photo

COZAD — What do Wilson Public Library, Harry Potter and The Power of Now have in common? We’re all celebrating our 25th anniversary in 2022!

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

While the library technically did not open to the public until 1998, it was dedicated to the city of Cozad on Dec.14, 1997. So, we’re celebrating accordingly by challenging you to read books published in 1997 or 1998!

Stop at the front desk starting December 1 to pick up the challenge. Read 6 titles from the ones listed and return your completed form by February 28 to be eligible to win Cozad Cashbucks. Open to Wilson Public Library cardholders only, ages 12 and up. The Wilson Public Library is located at 910 Meridian Avenue in Cozad.

