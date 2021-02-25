 Skip to main content
24 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, seven in Dawson County
Additional Cases of COVID-19 in District

Additional Cases of COVID-19 in District

LEXINGTON — There were 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported in four of the seven counties in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district.

The cases included 14 in Buffalo County, seven in Dawson County, two in Phelps County and one in Franklin County.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 9,931 total cases, of which, 9,233 are no longer symptomatic and 114 deaths.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations have risen slightly, while they were hovering in the 160s for most of the week, they have now increased to 178, as of Thursday morning.

Nebraska has reported 199,782 total cases, 153,585 recoveries and 2,054 deaths.

