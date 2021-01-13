24 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday

LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 12

The cases included 12 in Buffalo County, five in Phelps County, four in Dawson County, two in Kearney County and one in Franklin County.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 9,034 total cases, 7,673 of which are no longer symptomatic and 101 deaths.

Hospitalizations across the state have dipped into the mid-400s, as of Wednesday morning there were 457 active hospitalizations.

Nebraska has reported a total of 177,670 total cases, 120,700 recoveries and 1,791 deaths.